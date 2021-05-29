ASP: Homicide investigation launched after body discovered Friday night in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. – Arkansas State Police are investigating a suspected homicide after the body of a woman was discovered in Washington County on Friday night.

The body of 36-year-old Amber Dunigan was found inside a parked vehicle along Highway 16, not far from her home in the Wedington Woods community, just west of Fayetteville.

Special Agents with the Arkansas State Police were called to the crime scene just before 10 p.m.

Dunigan’s body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.