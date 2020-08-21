‘Arkansas Voters First’ celebrates certification of Issue 4

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Voters first made a statement in response to the certification of the redistricting reform ballot proposal as Issue 4 on the November ballot.

“We’re thrilled that the proposal will appear on the ballot, giving voters a chance to vote FOR Issue 4 in November to bring fair, transparent redistricting to our state.

For too long, politicians and special interests have manipulated our district maps behind closed doors to benefit themselves. More than 150,000 Arkansas voters signed the petition to end partisan gerrymandering in our state, and a recent poll found that 89% of voters want the opportunity to vote on this proposal. It’s time to put the power where it belongs – with the people, vested in a Citizens’ Redistricting Commission that will operate out in the open with public input,” said Bonnie Miller, Chair of Arkansas Voters First.

Issue 4 is an amendment to the Constitution repealing and amending sections 1, 4, and 5 of Article 8 of the Constitution to create a Citizens’ Redistricting Commission, consisting of nine Commissioners who are registered voters In Arkansas. If voted for they will replace the Board of Apportionment, which consists of the Governor, Secretary of State, and Attorney General for the redistricting and apportionment of legislative districts, and the General Assembly for the redistricting and apportionment of congressional districts.

Arkansas Secratary of State John Thurston released a statement on the certification saying:

“There have been some inquiries into the ballot measures that were certified. During our review, our office found that Issue 4 and Issue 5 did not submit enough signatures to be included on the ballot. However, the sponsors currently are challenging our review before the Supreme Court.

Pursuant to A.C.A. §7-5-204, we are required to certify measures that are currently under challenge. Additionally, I decided it was in the best interests of county election officials if we go ahead and certify the measures to the ballot for coding purposes and preparation purposes only, pending the outcome of the litigation.” said Thurston.

