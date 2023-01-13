LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The historic flooding in California has led the Arkansas and Missouri region Red Cross to send volunteers to the state.

A Red Cross spokesperson said Friday that 18 volunteers were heading to the Golden State, with three of the group coming from Arkansas.

“As California continues to deal with wide-spread flooding, volunteers from the Missouri and Arkansas Region continue to step up to help,” Karla Duncan, deputy regional disaster officer for the American Red Cross of Missouri-Arkansas, said.

According to the Red Cross, more than a foot of rain has fallen with more expected this weekend, a spokesperson stated.

Red Cross officials said the group has mobilized relief supplies and trained disaster workers across the over 400 miles of California impacted by these storms. Teams are working with local and state officials.

More than 380 trained Red Cross disaster workers are helping people in California.

The Red Cross provided statistics that it and its partners have provided more than 3,400 shelter stays in 65 shelters and more than 10,200 meals and snacks in California. On Thursday, as many as 600 people sought refuge in Red Cross and partner shelters.

“Disasters come in all shapes and sizes, and we need more volunteers to help respond to large-scale disasters like this, and also to help at home to respond to local disasters that happen every day, such as home fires,” Duncan said.

Officials said more volunteers are needed to not only respond to large-scale disasters like the flooding in California, but to also respond to local disasters like home fires. To volunteer, go to RedCross.org/VolunteerToday.