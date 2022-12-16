LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Data from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that the unemployment rate in Arkansas has slightly increased.

Agency officials said the state’s unemployment rate jumped one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.7% in November.

Data shows that the state’s civilian labor force dropped by 1,417. This resulted in 2,292 fewer employed Arkansans and 875 more unemployed state residents. BLS Programs Manager Susan Price noted that there are still 14,947 more employed in the state compared to last year.

The report said that nonfarm payroll jobs decreased by 5,400 in November, bringing the total to 1,329,200. Agency officials reported that declines were posted in eight major industry sectors, with jobs in leisure and hospitality dropping the most.

Compared to November 2021, BLS officials said nonfarm payroll jobs in the state are up by 18,000. Agency officials said that eight major industry sectors reported growth, with the manufacturing industry adding the most jobs.

Click here to view the full report or head to DWS.Arkansas.gov for more information on unemployment rates in Arkansas.