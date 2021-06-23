Arkansas unemployment rate remains stable for 3rd month in a row at 4.4 percent in April

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The unemployment rate in Arkansas is remaining stable in May at 4.4 percent.

According to Labor force data, produced by the U.S. Department of Labor and Bureau of Labor Statistics, released on Wednesday that those numbers have been consistent with both March and April.

The Arkansas civilian labor force declined 4,733, a result of 3,971 fewer employed and 762 fewer unemployed Arkansans.

“Arkansas’ economy continues to see improvement, as the number of employed has increased 61,414 compared to May 2020,” said BLS Program Operations Manager Susan Price. “At 4.4 percent, the states’ jobless rate is currently one and four[1]tenths of a percentage point lower than the United States’ rate.”

Arkansas’ nonfarm payroll jobs rose 6,100 in May to total 1,272,200.

The largest increase was in manufacturing along with leisure and hospitality, which were both up by 2,400 jobs.

Compared to May 2020, nonfarm payroll jobs in Arkansas are up 70,500.