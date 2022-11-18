LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Data from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that the unemployment rate in Arkansas increased last month.

Agency officials said the state’s unemployment rate jumped one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.6% in October.

Data shows that the state’s civilian labor force dropped by 489. This resulted in 1,589 fewer employed Arkansans and 1,100 more unemployed state residents.

The report said that nonfarm payroll jobs increased by 7,800 in October, bringing the total to 1,334,700.

Agency officials reported that six major industry sectors added jobs with trade, transportation and utilities adding the most.

Compared to October 2021, BLS officials said nonfarm payroll jobs in the state are up by 29,500. Agency officials said that nine major industry sectors reported growth, with four sectors adding 4,000 or more jobs each.

Click here to view the full report or head to DWS.Arkansas.gov for more information on unemployment rates in Arkansas.