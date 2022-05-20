LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Data from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that the unemployment rate in Arkansas has increased.

Agency officials said the state’s unemployment rate jumped one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.2% in April.

Data shows that the state’s civilian labor force increased by 5,655. This resulted in 4,522 Arkansans being employed and 1,133 fewer state residents being unemployed.

The report said that nonfarm payroll jobs increased by 9,990 in April, bringing the total to a record high of 1,315,500.

Agency officials reported that eight major industry sectors added jobs with leisure and hospitality adding the most.

Compared to April 2021, BLS officials said nonfarm payroll jobs in the state are up by 35,500. Agency officials said that out of the seven major industry sectors, four sectors added 4,500 or more jobs each.

Click here to view the full report or head to DWS.Arkansas.gov for more information on unemployment rates in Arkansas.