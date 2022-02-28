FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Data released Monday by the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism indicates that Arkansas’s tourism industry fared well during 2020 despite the challenges of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

State tax collections were at $363.7 million, with local taxes at $138.8 million, according to the 2020 Arkansas Tourism Economic Impact Report unveiled at the 48th Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism in Fayetteville. The numbers represent a decrease of 21.8 percent and 16.9 percent, respectively, compared to 2019 numbers.

I am pleased with the results of our 2020 Economic Impact Report. Although the visitation and tax collection decreases in this year’s report are not ones that we want to repeat, the good news is we outperformed many of our competitor markets. The data reflects the hard work and commitment of our industry to successfully navigate unheard of challenges. I commend the work of Governor Asa Hutchinson in ensuring that the state did not completely shut down, and his response was key in enabling our industry to remain open for business.” Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism

Arkansas’ Welcome Centers assisted just over 627,000 visitors in 2020. The state saw $6 billion in visitor spending overall, a 25.3 percent decrease from 2019.

At the start of the pandemic, Arkansas Tourism quickly paused out-of-state marketing efforts. As travel recommendations and guidance loosened in the late summer and fall of 2020, Arkansas Tourism again began to market out of state, utilizing the funds set aside for the spring.

