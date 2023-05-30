LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas has now surpassed $100 million in tax revenue from medical marijuana.

Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration spokesperson Scott Hardin said patients spent $23.9 million on medical marijuana in April, purchasing 5,043 pounds. Those sales produced $2.85 million in tax revenue, enough to put the state over the $100 million total tax revenue figure.

The latest figures show an increase in medical marijuana sales in the Natural State.

In the first four months of 2023, $94.4 million was spent on 18,847 pounds of medical marijuana by patients, Hardin said. For the same period in 2022, $89.8 million was spent.

DFA records show patients spent an average of $787,000 daily at the state’s 38 dispensaries.

Arkansas currently has 94,282 active patient cards, according to the state’s Department of Health.

For April, Suite 443 dispensary in Hot Springs sold the largest amount of marijuana at 537 pounds. Natural Relief Dispensary in Sherwood was just behind this figure at 477 pounds for the month.