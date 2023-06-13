LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas residents seeking assistance with utility expenses can take advantage of a program starting in July.

The Central Arkansas Development Council said Tuesday that its 2023 LIHEAP program would begin July 10. The program assists with paying utilities, and will also provide crisis assistance.

LIHEAP, or Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, uses federal funds dispersed by CADC to reduce the risk of health and safety problems from inappropriate cooling methods. The program will remain in place as funds remain available, CADC said.

The program is available in Calhoun, Clark, Columbia, Dallas, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Lonoke, Miller, Montgomery, Nevada, Ouachita, Pike, Pulaski, Saline, Sevier and Union counties.

Additional information on the program, and steps to apply for assistance, may be found on CADC.com/Utility-Assistance.