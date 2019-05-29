Arkansas students compete in National Spelling Bee
WASHINGTON - The 92nd Scripps National Spelling Bee began today and five spellers from Arkansas are among the ranks, Ganesh Nair, Pavani Chittemsetty, Srikar Chittemsetty, and Trinity Foster are in DC along with Ahilan Eraniyan.
He shared how he prepared for the national competition.
"I studied the dictionary a lot. Yeah, I just looked through the dictionary and picked random words," says Ahilan Eraniyan, of Bentonville.
They all earned their spot along with 560 other spellers from across the country.
This year's group is the largest ever in the competition.
We want to wish them all good luck!
