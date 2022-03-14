LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas State Police are encouraging the public to drive sober or get pulled over this St. Patrick’s Day.

With the lifting of COVID-19 requirements, more Arkansans will be out celebrating at local establishments than in the previous two years and the ASP wants the public to do so safely.

According to a release, the ASP is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to spread the message about the dangers of drunk driving.

The NHTSA says that 10,142 people were killed in drunk driving-related accidents during 2019. On average, over 10,000 people have died annually between 2015 through 2019 in vehicle accidents involving a drunk driver.

“Everyone has their own particular reason to celebrate at one time or another, but when they do, we want Arkansans to realize the importance of safe driving,” Colonel Bill Bryant, Director of the Arkansas State Police, and the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative says. “If you’ve been drinking, make the right choice to find a sober driver to get you and your friends home safely. Before you put your keys in the ignition, remind yourself: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

The release says that from 2015 to 2019, a total of 280 people died in drunk driving crashes during the St. Patrick’s Day period. During St. Patrick’s Day in 2019, 46% of crash fatalities involved a drunk driver.

Authorities also warn to keep an eye out for intoxicated pedestrians. Walking while intoxicated can also be dangerous and lead to pedestrians being hit by a vehicle.

For more information on impaired driving, visit the NHTSA or call the Arkansas Highway Safety Office at (501) 618-8136, and go to TZD Arkansas to learn about Arkansas’ Toward Zero Deaths campaign to eliminate preventable traffic deaths.