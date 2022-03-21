TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Arkansas State Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Texarkana.

According to state police, it happened around 1 p.m. in the 200 block of East Street.

The Arkansas State Police were notified and are currently investigating the incident. Neither agency is confirming any details at this point, but the shooting happened within two miles of the Bowie County Jail annex shortly after the capture of two inmates who escaped overnight.

Neither state police nor Texarkana police will confirm whether the two incidents are related.

Witnesses told KTAL/KMSS they heard gunshots around lunchtime and came outside to see a man on the ground in the parking lot of an empty business between M&M Burgers, Etc. and Ralph’s Glass Shop.

Now, evidence markers dot the parking lot and a tent has been erected over a Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department SUV. A coroner’s van arrived on the scene just before 6 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information become available.