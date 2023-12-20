CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. – Arkansas State Police have identified the suspect who died during a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 40 near West Memphis on Tuesday.

ASP officials identified the suspect as 43-year-old Mario Paige.

Authorities said Paige, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was wanted on multiple felony warrants and fled from law enforcement while an ASP trooper was assisting a drug task force in West Memphis.

According to the ASP, the trooper was preparing to do a tactical vehicle intervention when Paige, who police said was driving 140 miles per hour, suddenly used the brakes and lost control of his car, crashing it near the 284-mile marker on eastbound I-40.

Police said the incident caused the trooper to hit a commercial vehicle, resulting in the trooper getting minor injuries.

“Fleeing from police is a selfish act that puts innocent motorists at risk and has grave consequences,” ASP Col. Mike Hagar said. “ASP Troopers will always put the safety of innocent civilians first. Fleeing from law enforcement is dangerous. And in Arkansas, it’s a felony.”

ASP officials said they are conducting an internal review and investigation into the incident.