POPE COUNTY, Ark. – Officials said a police chase involving an 18-wheeler on Interstate 40 lasted approximately 45 miles Wednesday afternoon in Pope County.

Arkansas State Police officials confirm that driver 44-year-old Birotte Charamant of Florida is now in custody and is facing an aggravated assault charge.

ASP Spokesperson Cindy Murphy said the chase began when the driver nearly hit a state trooper, who was pulling over another car at the time. At that point, the trooper got behind the semi to pull over the driver, though he kept going.

Murphy confirmed ASP troopers deployed spike strips onto the interstate designed to pop a vehicle’s tires and make them come to a stop.

ASP officials said the front tires were damaged from this, though the driver tried to keep going.

Lena Littlejohn shared a video of the scene, along with the driver, Debra Shaddon, who described it in an interview.

“I was afraid to stop because I knew he had no tires, so I was afraid he would end up hitting us, so I stayed a good ways ahead of them to where I knew I was out of danger,” Shaddon said.

Murphy said after roughly 45 miles, the driver of the semi finally stopped but refused to get out.

Troopers said they eventually got him to get out of his truck, where he was arrested and taken to the Pope County Jail.

The Pope County Sheriff said Charamant has a bond hearing on Friday.