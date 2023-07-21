LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas has set a record for unemployment for the fourth consecutive month.

The June Division of Workforce Services report released Friday shows the state is at 2.6% unemployment, beating May’s 2.7%, April’s 2.8% and March’s 3%, all of which were record-low numbers. The state began the year at 3.4% unemployment and the rate has been falling each month since then.

The DFA report stated the low number reflects a labor force participation rate of 57.6%.

Additional records were set as the DWS report showed the state labor force increased by 2,903 giving the state a new record-high of 1,347,866 employed.

Compared to June 2022, the state has 21,415 more people employed and 8,562 fewer unemployed.

For counties, DWS statistics show unemployment is especially low in northwest Arkansas with Washington County the lowest in the state at 1.8% unemployment, followed closely by Benton and Madison counties, both at 1.9%. Saline and Lonoke counties in central Arkansas are also among the lowest at 2.1%.

The most recent unemployment high for Arkansas was in October 2020 at 10.1%. The last time it had been that high was in February 1983.

Arkansas continues to beat the national unemployment rate, which is 3.6% for June.