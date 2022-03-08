WASHINGTON (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, Arkansas United States Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton honored the service and sacrifice from Arkansas Department of Corrections Officer Sergeant Joshua Caudell and West Memphis, Arkansas Firefighter Jason Lang, who both lost their lives while serving.

According to Boozman’s office, he highlighted Caudell’s lifelong service to the public.

“In high school, he participated in the school’s ROTC program. He then went on to serve in the Army National Guard and as a 10-year veteran of the Arkansas Department of Corrections with a variety of units. He also served his family with deep care and devotion,” Boozman said.

“Officer Caudell sacrificed his life while protecting his community and defending the rule of law,” Cotton said. “The despicable villain who allegedly killed him is now in custody. He will face justice—stern, swift, and, fair. We should send the unmistakable message that if you kill a cop, you’ll spend the rest of your life behind bars—and you may pay the ultimate price.”

“We were fortunate that Lang’s path brought him to Arkansas, where he was eager to begin serving the West Memphis community,” Boozman said. “He was an enthusiastic and promising young man who, on day one, wanted to be an integral part of the important work that first responders do to help support those in need.”

“When Jason Lang saw an Arkansan in distress, he ran toward the danger. Every young person should aspire to serve their community with the same sense of bravery. Jason Lang and Joshua Caudell were indeed heroes and we honor their legacy,” Cotton said.