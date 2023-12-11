CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — State Sen. Bryan King responded on Sunday after his emergency declaration request was denied by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ office.

“The Department of Agriculture has not been forthcoming to me,” King said.

King asked the governor’s office to declare an emergency on Friday following the closure of the company Cooks Venture.

King hoped the state would step in to offer financial support for chicken growers in northern Arkansas who raised over 1 million chickens under contract with the company, but will now receive no compensation.

Denying King’s request, Secretary Department of Agriculture Wes Ward wrote the state of Arkansas cannot “assume responsibility” for a company simply because that company has encountered “financial distress.”

King says this issue goes beyond one company. He says many growers are now paying out of pocket to stop their chickens from starving and could go out of business themselves without support.

“With the growers and farmers taking the hits that they have in this situation, I mean, you’re looking at an impact in the hundreds of millions of dollars. But yet, I haven’t seen anything proactive or done.”

King likens the need for support to the stump dump fire in 2019 when former Governor Asa Hutchinson declared a state of emergency, and the legislature approved $20 million in relief. King says euthanizations for chickens raised for Cooks Venture are expected to resume this week.