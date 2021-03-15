Arkansas Senate passes bill to create Alzheimer’s and Dementia advisory council

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas lawmakers passed a bill Monday that will look to help individuals and families in the state who are living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

House Bill 1434, which establishes the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Advisory Council passed with a vote of 35-0.

This council will study the impact of Alzheimer’s and dementia on Arkansas families, identify gaps in care and support services and provide recommendations to the legislature on how to improve the state’s response to this public health crisis.

The legislation also ensures that the Arkansas Alzheimer’s and Dementia State Plan will be implemented and puts into place a mechanism to ensure the plan is regularly updated to meet the changing/growing needs of individuals with dementia.

Kirsten Dickens, Executive Director of the Arkansas Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association said this sends a message to families in Arkansas who deal with these challenegs.

“This sends a message of hope to Arkansas families who are navigating the challenges of Alzheimer’s and other dementias. We are encouraged that the state is taking steps to build a collaborative approach to begin addressing the impact of Alzheimer’s and dementia,” Dickens said.

Dickens led the effort, along with lead sponsors Rep. Charline Fite and Senator Ricky Hill to get the bill passed and signed into legislation.