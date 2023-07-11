LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery ended the 2023 fiscal year with more than $114 million in scholarship proceeds, a record high.

Lottery officials said the $114,767,979 in proceeds topped the previous record set in 2021 of $106,417,224. Officials also said that this year was the second-highest year for sales with $607,561,125. The highest sales year was 2021 with $631,934,927.

The proceeds collected from the lottery help fund several scholarships awarded to Arkansas college students, including the Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship, Arkansas Workforce Challenge Scholarship and the Arkansas Concurrent Challenge Scholarship.

“We are in the entertainment business; however, we never lose sight of our objective of helping Arkansas students pursue a higher education,” ASL executive director Eric Hagler said.

Lottery officials said that the state legislature created the Arkansas Challenge Plus Scholarship during the last legislative session. The scholarship will provide additional funding for students with an Academic Challenge Scholarship starting in the fall of 2024.

Arkansas lottery players and retailers also benefitted this year, with nine new millionaires and more than $400 million in prizes to players. Retailers collected more than $34 million in commissions.

Since 2009, lottery officials said they have raised more than $1.2 billion in scholarship proceeds.

For more information on The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, visit MyArkansasLottery.com.