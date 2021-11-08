Arkansas Rent Relief program available for Pulaski County Residents

Pulaski County residents can apply for rent and utility relief services through a state program starting Monday. (Photo: Arkansas Department of Human Services)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Pulaski County residents can apply for rent and utility relief services through a state program starting Monday.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services will be administering the program called the Arkansas Rent Relief Program. DHS is accepting the applications due to Pulaski County Emergency Rental Assistance Program no longer accepting applications.

Eligible tenants and landlords can visit AR.gov/RentRelief to create an account and submit applications for assistance. Candidates may also visit the site for a list of required documents, a FAQ’s section, a user guide.

DHS officials encourage tenants and landlords to work together to submit matching applications, which helps speed up the processing time.

The agency gives the following details on the application process:

If a tenant submits an application and a matching landlord application is not submitted after 10 days, the tenant application will be reviewed for eligibility and payment.

If the landlord applies during the review process and prior to payment, the landlord will receive the payment directly.

If the landlord has still not applied when the tenant’s application is approved, funds will be distributed directly to the tenant.

Tenants are required by law to give rental assistance funds to their landlord upon receipt and keep proof of payment as it may be requested by the State or Federal regulators.

The Arkansas Rent Relief Program provides a network of community partners that can provide one-on-one help filling out the application if needed. Visit the website for a full list of partners.