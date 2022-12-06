LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Good news for Arkansas residents as the state receives a low vulnerability ranking for identity theft and fraud.

In a study released Tuesday by WalletHub, Arkansas ranked 50th out of 50 states and the District of Columbia for identity theft and fraud. The score included high marks for the state’s cybersecurity laws and programs.

Arkansas ranked well for identity theft, at 46, and had the lowest possible ranking for fraud, finishing 51st in that category.

Only Montana fared better in the WalletHub survey, at 51 to the Natural State’s 50. The District of Columbia ranked the highest at number one in the survey.