LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Childhood can be difficult, but a recent study shows it is more difficult for Arkansas children than most.

A recent study by WalletHub places Arkansas as 11 out of 50 states plus the District of Columbia in states with the most underprivileged children. The study, released Aug. 10, places Arkansas between Kentucky, ranked 10, and Nevada, 11, in the final score.

Mississippi was ranked first in most underprivileged children, and New Jersey tallied last with a 51 (50 states plus District of Columbia) score.

The study looked at three immediate factors: socio-economic welfare, health and education.

Arkansas ranked especially low in health, with a 2 score, and 9 in socio-economic welfare. Mississippi was the only state which ranked worse in these categories with the best-possible score of 51.

Other areas of concern had Arkansas as 3rd highest in food insecurity, tied with Alabama, and 4th in infant mortality rates out of the 51. Both of these are factors in the low health ranking score.

Education was somewhat better news, allowing Arkansas a 29 score.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Aug. 9 an expansion of maternal health initiatives in the state. The purpose of the initiative expansion is to provide Arkansas families with more health care coverage.