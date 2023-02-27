LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas is not a good place to be a woman, according to a recent study.

On Feb. 27, WalletHub ranked Arkansas a low 48th among 50 states and the District of Columbia for women’s living standards. The study used two categories to achieve its rankings: women’s social and economic well-being, followed by women’s health care and safety.

In women’s social and economic well-being, Arkansas came in 44th, but for health care and safety it came in 51st, the lowest possible score.

A state’s economic and social well-being rank came from metrics like median earnings for women, job security and share of women-owned businesses. Health care and safety ranking came from metrics such as abortion access, quality of women’s hospitals and baby-friendliness.

Another factor leading to the low score for Arkansas was its female homicide rate, tied at the bottom of the list with Wyoming, Oklahoma and Alaska. The state also ranked 50th out of 51 for the percent of women who voted in the 2020 presidential election.

The study ranked Vermont as the best state for women. Louisiana, Mississippi and Oklahoma ranked 49th, 50th and 51st at the bottom of the survey.