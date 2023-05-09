FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It was a big weekend for a radio host from northwest Arkansas as the horse he co-owns won the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

Derek Kastner is Deek from the radio show Jon & Deek. He co-owns the horse Mage who won the derby on Saturday.

Mage was making his fourth career start and had 15-1 odds to win. Kastner talked about the moment he knew his horse was going to win the derby.

“We had our seats mid-stretch. If you watch the replay of the Kentucky Derby, Mage makes his pass of Two Phil’s right by us,” he recalled. “And when I say I lose my mind, I lose my mind. I’m screaming. I’m running up the steps. I’m pointing at my hat, ‘We did it!'”

Kastner co-owns Mage with other people including Mage’s trainer.

Mage is set to race in the 148th running of the Preakness on May 20, the second leg of the Triple Crown.