Arkansas Powerball players win combined total of $250K

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Powerball players have been lucky over the past two weeks, with four residents winning big and claiming prizes of $50,000 and $100,000.

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announced that Laconda Robinson of Hamburg won a $100,000 Powerball prize from last Saturday’s drawing after matching four of five white-ball numbers and the Powerball. She had also purchased the Power Play ticket, doubling her $50,000 prize, which she plans to use to bless someone with her winnings.

Other winners include Joshua Filmer of Bentonville and Charles Harris of Dumas, each winning $50,000. Joel Bard of Conway also won $50,000.

Saturday’s $60 million drawing is scheduled for 9:59 p.m. If no one claims a winning ticket, the amount will continue to grow.

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery has raised more than $1 million in scholarships and has awarded more than 650,000 scholarships since 2009. The lottery has also awarded more than $3.7 billion in prizes to players, approximately $326 million in retailer commissions, and provided more than $148 million in state and federal tax revenue.

“We’re thrilled that Arkansans are winning big pieces of the Powerball prize,” ASL executive director Eric Hagler said. “We’re especially happy that these winners are from different parts of the state.”