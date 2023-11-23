MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A police officer is dead after a crash in Earle, Arkansas, Wednesday night.

According to Crittenden EMS, dispatch received a call around 8:15 p.m. about an Earle Police vehicle that was found off the road just north of Earle High School on State Highway 118 with an unresponsive officer inside.

When the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene, deputies forced entry into the vehicle and pulled the officer out of the patrol car. Crittenden EMS said the officer was not breathing and didn’t have a pulse.

The officer was then taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Crittenden in extremely critical condition and later died.

Crittenden EMS said it appeared the officer suffered a major medical emergency before the accident.

“We are extremely proud of the effort made by everyone involved to try to save his life. No details regarding the officer’s identity will be provided at this pending notification of his family. Our hearts and prayers are with the family, the responders involved, and the entire local police family,” said Crittenden EMS in a Facebook post.