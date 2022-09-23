LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health has begun preparations for the winter flu season.

The department announced Friday that flu vaccination clinics will open statewide on Sept. 26. Each county health unit will host a vaccine clinic after that date, typically a day-long event to vaccinate as many people as possible.

Clinic dates for counties and schools are posted on the ADH website.

The flu vaccines are free, but the department asks participants to bring their insurance cards. If a person’s insurance does not cover vaccination, or if they do not have insurance, they will be vaccinated at no cost.

“The flu should not be taken lightly,” Dr. Joel Tumlison, ADH Medical Director for Immunizations, said. “We are encouraging everyone to get a flu vaccine to protect themselves and their families because it is hard to predict in advance how severe the flu season is going to be. With COVID-19 still circulating in our communities, it is especially important to keep yourself healthy and out of the hospital.”

The ADH assures that the flu vaccine is safe and does not cause the flu, and very few medical reasons to skip the vaccine exist.