Arkansas officials release interactive state House, Senate proposed district maps

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials from the Arkansas Board of Apportionment released a set of interactive proposed state House and Senate district maps Tuesday.

According to officials, the interactive maps will allow the public to input their home address to see street level detail of the proposed districts in their community.

Officials also said that the maps will display the demographic compositions of the proposed districts. The public will be able to provide comments on specific areas of the maps, which then will become part of public record, according to officials.

The release of the interactive maps comes after bills outlining the federal redistricting of Arkansas went into effect despite Gov. Hutchinson’s failure to sign the plan.

To view the maps for the state House and Senate, visit ArkanasRedistricting.org.