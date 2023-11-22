LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Thanksgiving will be bittersweet for the families of some Arkansas National Guard members, as 216th Military Police Company troops are set to deploy to Romania for nine months on Monday.

The National Guard held a departure ceremony Wednesday morning for 35 men and women who will be sent out after the holiday.

The Major General told KARK 4 News the guardsmen will be supporting the United States’ assurance and deterrence mission in Europe. According to a press release, the soldiers will be over law enforcement duties on a military installation, which includes security patrols, base entry, and customs duties for American military members arriving from other countries.

Major General/Adjutant General Jonathan Stubbs said they also have approximately 100 troops in Germany right now.

He said adding guard members to Romania means they are securing key U.S. strategic assets and infrastructure in Europe.

“That’s a big deal because as we continue to support Ukraine’s efforts to deter Russian aggression there within their own sovereign nation,” Stubbs said. “These soldiers will be there to do that.”

Families KARK 4 News spoke with Thursday said the timing of seeing their loved ones deployed is hard. Each family said they’re not only proud but excited, knowing their children are looking forward to the task at hand.

Jeremy Collier’s son is part of the company that’s set to be deployed on Monday.

“It’s something he’s always wanted to do, so we’re proud of him,” Collier said.

The Arkansas National Guard has given the soldiers a pass to spend Thanksgiving with their families, so they will wait until Nov. 27 to depart to their mobilization station in Texas.