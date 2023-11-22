NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Members of the Arkansas Nation Guard gathered at Camp Joseph T. Robinson in North Little Rock Wednesday morning in preparation for deployment.

Thirty-five Guardsmen of the 216 Military Police Company will be deployed to Romania, where they will conduct law enforcement duties on a military installation, including customs duties for American military members arriving from other countries and ensuring no contraband or prohibited items are possessed.

The Guardsmen will be given a pass to spend Thanksgiving with their families and will depart for their mobilization station at Fort Bliss, Texas, Nov. 27.