FORT CHAFFEE, Ark. – The Arkansas National Guard is deploying to the southern border of the United States Thursday morning.

The guardsmen are being deployed to help Texas troops with the surge of migrants at the border. Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the deployment following President Joe Biden’s decision to lift Title 42.

Title 42 was created to regulate border crossings during the peak of COVID-19. Sanders claimed the move was needed because lifting the policy “puts the country at risk.”

The governor will speak at the send off in Fort Chaffee beginning at 8:30 a.m.

