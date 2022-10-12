LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans tend to stay away from politics, according to a new study that names the Natural State as the least politically engaged state in the U.S.

With Election Day being less than a month away, personal-finance website WalletHub took a look at the most and least politically engaged states and found that Arkansas is at the bottom in a variety of metrics.

WalletHub compared the 50 states based on 10 key indicators of political engagement ranging from the percentage of registered voters in the 2020 presidential election to total political contributions per adult population.

According to their findings, Arkansas landed at No. 50 in four different categories: percentage of registered voters in the 2020 presidential election; percentage of the electorate who voted in 2018 midterm elections; percentage of the electorate who voted in the 2020 presidential election; and change in percentage of the electorate who actually voted in 2020 elections vs. 2016 elections.

The study notes that presidential elections tend to get much more of a turnout than midterms. In 2020, a record 155 million Americans voted. However, that number still only accounts for 66.8% of the voting-age population, WalletHub said.

The numbers are much lower for midterms. In 2018, the U.S. saw the highest turnout in decades, but only 53.4% of all eligible voters voted. Among developed nations, the U.S. ranks 30 of 35 when it comes to voter turnout.

Maryland was named the top state for political engagement. Behind it are New Jersey, Virginia, Washington, and Oregon.

Ahead of Arkansas at the bottom of the list are West Virginia, Alabama, South Dakota, and Nebraska.

To view the study’s full findings, visit WalletHub.com.