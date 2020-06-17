Arkansas men arrested after trying to meet 15-year-olds for sex, meth

FORREST CITY, Ark. — Two Arkansas men are facing charges after police say they tried to meet up with a young girl for sex and drugs.

One of the men arranged to meet a 15-year-old girl at a Forrest City McDonald’s.

Members of the First Judicial Drug Task Force say they arrested 43-year-old Michael Patterson when he arrived to meet the fictitious teen on Sunday.

Patterson allegedly sent and request explicit pictures from the decoy over a two week period. He is also accused of talking about doing meth with the teen and had meth on him when he was arrested.

“That’s surprising to me. I didn’t know this was going on in these parts,” One person told WREG.

The same day as the McDonald’s bust, authorities took another man into custody with a similar story.

Calvin McDaniel is accused of trying to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex, allegedly requesting graphic photos and wanting her to perform sexual acts with another child.

McDaniel’s neighbors were not buying it.

“I believe it was somebody else under his name or something,” One neighbor said. “But I don’t believe he would do anything like that. I’ve know him all my life.”

Authorities say McDaniel told the decoy he was a drug dealer and offered to bring meth, marijuana and condoms to their meeting.

At one point, he allegedly told the decoy he was nervous after seeing “cops” near the meet-up location.

When McDaniel was arrested, authorities say he just had binoculars on him.

“They’re accusations right now,” Neighbor Jordan Shaw said. “…He’s not proven guilty or innocent. So, I’m not gonna sit here and say he’s guilty of it.”

McDaniel is out of jail on a $75,000 bond.

Authorities say Patterson explained his behavior by saying he thought his fiance was role-playing as a 15-year-old with him online.