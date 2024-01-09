LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The figures are in, and 2023 was the largest year in Arkansas history for medical marijuana sales.

Figures released by the Department of Finance and Administration show $283 million in sales for 2023. The $283 million represents 62,277 pounds of product sold throughout the year.

DFA officials said December was the largest single month for sales in 2023, adding $25.6 million, equating to 6,139 pounds, to the year-end total.

State tax revenue for medical marijuana sales were $31 million for the year, DFA officials said. The product is taxed at 6.5% state sales tax plus a 4% privilege tax.

Marijuana sales tax revenue since the 2019 start rate is $120 million. The previous record for medical marijuana sales in Arkansas was in 2022 for $276 million.

State officials also noted that 2023 saw the state top the ten-figure mark in marijuana sales.

“In late 2023, Arkansas’ medical marijuana industry surpassed $1 billion in total sales since the first dispensary opened for business,” DFA spokesperson Scott Hardin said. “From $31 million in sales in 2019 to $283 million in 2023, the industry has grown each year.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports 97,374 active medical marijuana patient cards. The Department reported 89,855 active patient cards at the start of 2023.

DFA officials said the state has 38 dispensaries, eight cultivators and nine licensed medical marijuana processors.