Arkansas medical marijuana daily sales near $900K

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New figures from state officials show nearly $900,000 is spent each day on medical marijuana in the state of Arkansas.

Scott Hardin, a spokesperson with the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission, said over the last 30 days, patients across the state spent an average of $880,000 each day on medical marijuana.

Arkansans have spent $285 million to get 42,769 pounds of medical marijuana since the first dispensary opened in 2019.

Commission officials say 12 dispensaries have sold at least 2,000 pounds of medical marijuana. There are 32 dispensaries in operation currently, with six preparing to open.

Dispensary Name Location Opening Date Medical Marijuana sold (in pounds) Suite 443 Hot Springs May 10, 2019 2,790.58 Green Springs Medical Hot Springs May 12, 2019 3,888.4 Arkansas Natural Products Clinton June 20, 2019 848.28 Greenlight Dispensary Helena June 27, 2019 569.7 Native Green Hensley Hensley July 2, 2019 2,024.23 Fiddler’s Green Mountain View July 11, 2019 2,066.67 Releaf Center Bentonville August 7, 2019 4,618.88 The Source Bentonville August 15, 2019 2,582.93 Acanza Fayetteville September 14, 2019 2,889.48 Harvest Conway October 11, 2019 2,650.48 Purspirit Cannabis Fayetteville November 20, 2019 2,234.01 NEA Full Spectrum Brookland December 9, 2019 2,207.06 420 Dispensary Russellville December 17, 2019 830.42 Fort Cannabis Fort Smith December 18, 2019 1,894.02 Red River Remedy Texarkana January 10, 2020 689.63 Bloom Medicinals Texarkana January 15, 2020 259.42 Plant Family Therapeutics Mountain Home February 3, 2020 2,260.26 Capital City Medicinals Little Rock February 14, 2020 516.39 Herbology Little Rock February 26, 2020 544.33 Custom Cannabis Alexander March 5, 2020 780.3 Natural Relief Dispensary Sherwood March 17, 2020 2,862.28 Body and Mind Dispensary (formerly Comprehensive Care Group) West Memphis April 27, 2020 255.22 Delta Cannabis West Memphis July 1, 2020 643.58 Arkansas Patient Services Company Monticello July 4, 2020 191.02 Enlightened Cannabis for People, Arkadelphia Arkadelphia July 16, 2020 139.17 Enlightened Cannabis for People, Heber Springs Heber Springs July 17, 2020 235.17 Enlightened Cannabis for People, Morrilton Morrilton August 3, 2020 214.25 Enlightened Cannabis for People, Clarksville Clarksville August 7, 2020 176.12 THF Investors Dispensary West Memphis August 26, 2020 102.05 High Bank Cannabis Pine Bluff October 9, 2020 477.82 Zen Leaf El Dorado October 22, 2020 189.04 Spring River Dispensary Hardy January 7, 2021 138.5

There are 74,779 active patient cards in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The next medical marijuana commission meeting is scheduled for Monday, August 19 at 4:30 p.m.