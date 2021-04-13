Arkansas medical marijuana daily sales near $900K

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New figures from state officials show nearly $900,000 is spent each day on medical marijuana in the state of Arkansas.
Scott Hardin, a spokesperson with the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission, said over the last 30 days, patients across the state spent an average of $880,000 each day on medical marijuana.
Arkansans have spent $285 million to get 42,769 pounds of medical marijuana since the first dispensary opened in 2019.
Commission officials say 12 dispensaries have sold at least 2,000 pounds of medical marijuana. There are 32 dispensaries in operation currently, with six preparing to open.
|Dispensary Name
|Location
|Opening Date
|Medical Marijuana sold (in pounds)
|Suite 443
|Hot Springs
|May 10, 2019
|2,790.58
|Green Springs Medical
|Hot Springs
|May 12, 2019
|3,888.4
|Arkansas Natural Products
|Clinton
|June 20, 2019
|848.28
|Greenlight Dispensary
|Helena
|June 27, 2019
|569.7
|Native Green Hensley
|Hensley
|July 2, 2019
|2,024.23
|Fiddler’s Green
|Mountain View
|July 11, 2019
|2,066.67
|Releaf Center
|Bentonville
|August 7, 2019
|4,618.88
|The Source
|Bentonville
|August 15, 2019
|2,582.93
|Acanza
|Fayetteville
|September 14, 2019
|2,889.48
|Harvest
|Conway
|October 11, 2019
|2,650.48
|Purspirit Cannabis
|Fayetteville
|November 20, 2019
|2,234.01
|NEA Full Spectrum
|Brookland
|December 9, 2019
|2,207.06
|420 Dispensary
|Russellville
|December 17, 2019
|830.42
|Fort Cannabis
|Fort Smith
|December 18, 2019
|1,894.02
|Red River Remedy
|Texarkana
|January 10, 2020
|689.63
|Bloom Medicinals
|Texarkana
|January 15, 2020
|259.42
|Plant Family Therapeutics
|Mountain Home
|February 3, 2020
|2,260.26
|Capital City Medicinals
|Little Rock
|February 14, 2020
|516.39
|Herbology
|Little Rock
|February 26, 2020
|544.33
|Custom Cannabis
|Alexander
|March 5, 2020
|780.3
|Natural Relief Dispensary
|Sherwood
|March 17, 2020
|2,862.28
|Body and Mind Dispensary (formerly Comprehensive Care Group)
|West Memphis
|April 27, 2020
|255.22
|Delta Cannabis
|West Memphis
|July 1, 2020
|643.58
|Arkansas Patient Services Company
|Monticello
|July 4, 2020
|191.02
|Enlightened Cannabis for People, Arkadelphia
|Arkadelphia
|July 16, 2020
|139.17
|Enlightened Cannabis for People, Heber Springs
|Heber Springs
|July 17, 2020
|235.17
|Enlightened Cannabis for People, Morrilton
|Morrilton
|August 3, 2020
|214.25
|Enlightened Cannabis for People, Clarksville
|Clarksville
|August 7, 2020
|176.12
|THF Investors Dispensary
|West Memphis
|August 26, 2020
|102.05
|High Bank Cannabis
|Pine Bluff
|October 9, 2020
|477.82
|Zen Leaf
|El Dorado
|October 22, 2020
|189.04
|Spring River Dispensary
|Hardy
|January 7, 2021
|138.5
There are 74,779 active patient cards in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
The next medical marijuana commission meeting is scheduled for Monday, August 19 at 4:30 p.m.