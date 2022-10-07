LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Another month brings marijuana sales very close to $24 million in Arkansas.

The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration announced Friday that the state sold 4,571 pounds of marijuana in September, grossing $23.9 million in revenue for the month. A department spokesman said it was the year’s largest month of sales.

“Patients spent approximately $800,000 daily in September on medical marijuana purchases,” Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration said.

Scott also noted that the state is expecting for sales this year to surpass the total sales in 2021.

“Additionally, 4,571 pounds is the largest month for sales in 2022. Through the first nine months of 2022, patients have spent $205 million to obtain 36,600 pounds of medical marijuana,” he said. “We anticipate 2022 sales will surpass the $264.9 million spent in 2021.”

Sales for July and August had been roughly $23.2 million each month.

Natural Relief Dispensary in Sherwood sold the most, moving 431 pounds in September, while Suite 443 dispensary in Hot Springs followed closely with 407 pounds sold. Eighteen dispensaries sold over 100 pounds for September.

Arkansas has 38 medical marijuana dispensaries and 92,035 active patient cards, allowing the holder to purchase and use marijuana in the state. The first marijuana dispensary opened in the state in 2019.