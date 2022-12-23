LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The November figures are in for marijuana sales in Arkansas and point to a record-setting year.

According to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, medical marijuana patients spent $23.2 million in November. This results from the state’s 38 dispensaries selling 4,489 pounds of medical marijuana.

Natural Relief Dispensary in Sherwood had the most significant month, selling 463 pounds, with Suite 443 in Hot Springs second highest with 402 pounds sold. Seventeen state dispensaries sold over 100 pounds in November.

With this 11th-month figure, the state is on track for 2022 to be its highest year for medical marijuana sales and resulting tax revenue.

“Medical marijuana card holders have spent $251.7 million in 2022 to obtain 45,677 pounds,” Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, said. “This will certainly be the largest year for sales since the industry launched in 2019. Sales for the year should be close to $275 million by the end of this month. The state has collected $29.4 million in medical marijuana tax revenue in 2022.”

ADH reports 89,383 active medical marijuana patient cards.