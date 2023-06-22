LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Several Arkansas lawmakers shared their condolences after the passing of State Supreme Court Justice Robin Wynne.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders shared a statement on Twitter, expressing her condolences and memories of Wynne.

“Justice Wynne could have been anything – a pastor, a politician, a businessman – and chose instead to devote his life to Arkansans and the law,” the statement read in part. “For that, we are all eternally grateful.”

Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge shared her thoughts after the justice’s passing, speaking on her experience working with her fellow lawmaker.

“Boyce and I are saddened to hear of the passing of Justice Robin Wynne. Justice Wynne was always kind and respectful to the attorneys arguing before the Court,” Rutledge wrote. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his staff, and the entire Supreme Court as our State mourns his loss.”

Attorney General Tim Griffin also shared a tweet after Wynne’s passing, highlighting his legacy.

“I am saddened at the passing of Associate Justice Robin Wynne. A long-time judge, former @ArkansasHouse Member & deputy prosecutor, his legacy of public service will be long remembered,” Griffin said. “I pray for his family, friends and colleagues on the State Supreme Court.”

Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Shawn Womack shared a statement after Wynne’s passing, speaking on his friendship with his colleague.

“Melinda and I mourn the loss of our friend and my Supreme Court colleague, Robin Wynne. Justice Wynne was genuinely one of the nicest people I have ever met,” Womack said. “We are praying for his family.”

Wynne is survived by his wife Margo and four sons Robin, Chris, Grant and Hayden.