LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Political leaders and agencies throughout Arkansas offered condolences on the death of a Stuttgart police officer Wednesday night.

Stuttgart Police Department Sgt. Donald Scoby was killed in a Wednesday night shooting following a car chase. A second Stuttgart officer was shot at by the suspect but was uninjured thanks to body armor. The suspect in the case was killed after engaging with authorities.

Arkansas Senators Tom Cotton and John Boozman offered condolences while acknowledging the role of law enforcement in the community.

“Sergeant Donald Scoby died serving the community he loved and swore to protect—there is no more noble end to life on this earth. May God grant Sergeant Scoby’s family peace as all of Arkansas mourns his loss. We will not forget his service and bravery.” Sen. Tom Cotton

“Heartbroken to learn of the loss of Stuttgart Police Sergeant Donald Scoby in the line of duty. He nobly, valiantly sacrificed his life enforcing the law and protecting the community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones, colleagues and the people of Stuttgart.”

Sen. John Boozman

Gov. Asa Hutchinson remembered Scoby’s bravery in offering his prayers for the fallen officer and the ASP officer who was wounded.

“Today I learned that Sgt. Donald Scoby of the Stuttgart Police Department was shot and killed in the line of duty Wednesday night.

Sgt. Scoby will be remembered for his courage and dedication to serve and protect his community. We are forever indebted to Sgt. Scoby and all the men and women who selflessly put their lives on the line to protect all Arkansans.

Our hearts and prayers go out to his family, the family of the injured Stuttgart police officer, and the Stuttgart Police Department during this difficult time. An officer with ASP [Arkansas State Police] was also wounded and I am always grateful for the support of ASP.” Gov. Asa Hutchinson

Arkansas Attorney General and Lt. Gov -elect Leslie Rutledge gave condolences on behalf of her office and the state.

“The death of a law enforcement officer is devastating to not only the family and community, but the entire State of Arkansas. I pray for healing and peace for Sergeant Scoby’s family, his brothers and sisters in blue, as well as the entire community as they mourn the loss of this public servant.

Our first responders are the last line of defense, and I could not be more grateful for their service and protection. Please keep the family, the Stuttgart Police Department, and the community in your prayers during this time.” Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge

The mayor of Stuttgart, Norma King Strabala, offered personal condolences.

“Late last night, Sergeant Donald Scoby with the Stuttgart Police Department was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Donald was a dedicated officer, fierce advocate for this community, and a dear personal friend. His love for Stuttgart, his brothers and sisters on the force, and his family and friends will endure and outlast this grief.

I hope everyone joins me in praying for his sweet family, and for our entire Police Department.

Scoby, we are forever grateful for your love and service to the City of Stuttgart.” Mayor Norma King Strabala, City of Stuttgart

Law enforcement agencies also provided condolences for the fallen officer.

“We are shocked and heartbroken by the death of Sgt. Donald Scoby. We mourn alongside our Stuttgart #police partners, and we offer our prayers for Sgt. Scoby’s family and friends.

Rest in peace, Sgt. Scoby. Thank you for your brave service to our community.” FBI Little Rock

“During the overnight hours, Sgt. Donald Scoby was shot & killed. Our heartfelt prayers & condolences go out to Sgt. Scoby’s family, friends, Stuttgart Police Department & the Stuttgart community. Please keep them all in your thoughts and prayers. EOW: 12/14/2022” U.S. Attorney, Eastern District of Arkansas

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Stuttgart Police Department and the loved ones of Sgt. Donald Scoby, who was tragically killed overnight in the line of duty.” Arkansas Department of Corrections

“The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office would like to send our thoughts and prayers to the Stuttgart Police Department and the family of Sgt. Donald Scoby who lost his life in the line of duty overnight.” Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office

“The NLRPD would like to send our thoughts & prayers to the Stuttgart Police Dept, & the family of Sgt. Donald Scoby, who was shot & killed in the line of duty last night. Please keep Sgt. Scoby, his family, & the Stuttgart Police Department in your prayers. #GoneButNotForgotten” North Little Rock Police Department