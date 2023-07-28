LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas law taking effect Aug. 1 will automate the process of ticketing speeders in highway work zones.

Act 707 allows law enforcement to use automated cameras to catch images of drivers speeding through work zones. The images from the cameras will be transmitted to an officer down the road from the work site who will be able to write tickets or warnings.

Arkansas Department of Transportation director Lorie Tudor sees the change as life-saving.

“This technology will help save lives,” Tudor said. “I want to thank the Arkansas State Legislature and the Governor for enacting this law in the interest of worker and motorist safety across the State.”

The automated cameras will only be used in highway work zones. The typical signs displayed while entering work zones will now include warning about automated speed enforcement devices in use.

The law requires that data captured only be used for speed enforcement. Only footage used to justify a ticket or warning will be kept, other footage will be deleted.

Any tickets will be written by an officer near the construction zone. No tickets will be sent by mail, ARDOT officials said.

Arkansas Highway Police Chief Jeff Holmes said the cameras help with two problems in enforcing work zone speed: officer availability and highway safety.

“With the ongoing shortage of law enforcement officers, this technology will help supplement our existing officers’ efforts to keep Arkansas roadways safe,” Holmes said. “The automated camera’s presence in the work zone means we can have an officer stationed downstream to safely perform traffic stops outside of the work zone, keeping everyone safer.”

By Arkansas law, fines double in marked highway work zones. ARDOT statistics show that work zone accidents, including fatal accidents, have increased yearly since 2018.