Arkansas’ July data shows slight decrease in unemployment

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A few Arkansans have returned to work as unemployment numbers declined by 1/10th of a percentage point in July.
According to Labor force data, Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined from 4.4% to 4.3% in July.
“The unemployment rate in Arkansas declined slightly in July, down to 4.3 percent. Arkansas’ jobless rate is down from 7.1 percent in July 2020 and there are 47,475 more employed Arkansans compared to this time last year,” Susan Price Bureau of Labor Statistics Program Operations Manager said.
Gov. Hutchinson released the following statement on the decline in the unemployment rate for July:
“Our unemployment rate continues to be significantly below the national rate, and the fact that unemployment is now down to 4.3% reflects a growing economy in the state. The job opportunities are abundant with virtually every employer in Arkansas needing more workers. The challenge is the number of Arkansans who have not returned to the labor force after they lost a job early in the pandemic. There is a constant need to increase the number of workers in order to keep our economy vibrant.”Gov. Hutchinson