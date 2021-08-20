Arkansas’ July data shows slight decrease in unemployment

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A few Arkansans have returned to work as unemployment numbers declined by 1/10th of a percentage point in July.

According to Labor force data, Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined from 4.4% to 4.3% in July.

“The unemployment rate in Arkansas declined slightly in July, down to 4.3 percent. Arkansas’ jobless rate is down from 7.1 percent in July 2020 and there are 47,475 more employed Arkansans compared to this time last year,” Susan Price Bureau of Labor Statistics Program Operations Manager said.

Gov. Hutchinson released the following statement on the decline in the unemployment rate for July: