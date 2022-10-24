LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Conway man charged with participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection has a court appearance scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Peter Stager is currently jailed for charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection in Washington D.C. He is scheduled for a status conference on his case at 3 p.m. EDT Monday.

Stager was arrested in Conway on Jan. 14, 2021, and indicted with eight other men for his role in the insurrection.

A person identified as Stager is seen beating a capitol police officer with a flagpole with an American flag attached inside the Capitol building.

The same person is seen during the protests, but before entering the building, saying to a video camera, “Everybody in there is a treasonous traitor,” while pointing at the Capitol building. The man in the video continues, “Death is the only remedy for what’s in that building.”

By the time of Stager’s Conway arrest, he had shorter hair and a goatee compared to the long hair and beard seen on the man in the video.

Court records show Stager was offered a plea arrangement on June 30, which is now being negotiated. Since then a motion was filed to discount Oct. 7 to 18 as counting toward a speedy trial deadline so attorneys could review the large amount of evidence.

Stager is currently facing seven charges:

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

Assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon

Civil disorder

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building

Stager is one of four Arkansas residents charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.