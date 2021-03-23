Arkansas House votes to not override Governor’s veto on COVID-19 bill to refund business fines

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas House voted to not override the Governor’s veto on senate bill 301.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday vetoed legislation requiring the state to refund fines imposed on businesses violating coronavirus safety rules

This SB 301 would have returned COVID-related fines back to businesses. The override failed on a vote of 39-40.

SB301 would have required the state’s Alcohol and Beverage Control Division to refund about $38,000 to bars and restaurants for violating the state’s rules, which included capacity limits.