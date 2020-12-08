Arkansas Highway Police Chief appointed to American Transportation Research Institute Research Advisory Committee

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) Board of Directors have officially appointed Arkansas Highway Police Chief Jay Thompson to the 2021-2022 Research Advisory Committee (RAC), according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT).

“I’ve been a member of and worked with the American Transportation Research Institute for several years,” said Chief Thompson. “I’m honored by the appointment to the Research Advisory Committee and am looking forward to working to help everyone involved with the trucking industry.”

Among other things, the RAC is responsible for annually identifying the top research priorities for the trucking industry. Previously, this has included identifying best practices for state freight plans, characteristics that could potentially identify safe drivers, and identifying sustainable freight practices for the trucking industry.

RAC members represent a diverse cross-section of trucking industry stakeholders including motor carriers, industry suppliers, commercial drivers, shippers, law enforcement, academia, and government.

“Chief Thompson has a history of improving anything he is involved with,” said ArDOT Director Lorie Tudor. “We’re happy to see that ATRI’s Board of Directors values that mindset as much as we do, and everyone is looking forward to seeing what Chief Thompson achieves during his time on the Research Advisory Committee.”

