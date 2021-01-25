Arkansas Heritage announces 2021 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame Finalists

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Finalists have been announced for the 2021 class of the Arkansas Hall of Fame.

The Division of Arkansas Heritage launched the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame back in 2016 which recognizes Arkansas’s legendary restaurants, proprietors and food-themed events across the state.

More than 2,000 submissions were received from all 75 Arkansas counties for the fifth class of the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame. This was a nearly 40% increase year-over-year. In a year of unknowns, support for the restaurant and food industry in the state is more important than ever.

Nominations were accepted from the public during the month of October in the following five categories:

Arkansas Food Hall of Fame

Proprietor of the Year

Food-Themed Event

People’s Choice

Gone But Not Forgotten

Winners will be announced at a virtual ceremony on February 22, 2021.

Finalists include:

Arkansas Food Hall of Fame

AQ Chicken House of Springdale (Washington County)

Colonial Steak House of Pine Bluff (Jefferson County)

Dairy King of Portia (Lawrence County)

Dixie Pig of Blytheville (Mississippi County)

Feltner’s Whatta-Burger of Russellville (Pope County)

Herman’s Ribhouse of Fayetteville (Washington County)

K Hall & Sons Produce of Little Rock (Pulaski County)

Kream Kastle of Blytheville (Mississippi County)

Monte Ne Inn of Rogers (Benton County)

Neal’s Café of Springdale (Washington County)

The Ohio Club of Hot Springs (Garland County)

Star of India of Little Rock (Pulaski County)

Trio’s Restaurant of Little Rock (Pulaski County)

Proprietor of the Year

Sami Lal of Little Rock (Pulaski County)

Jamie McAfee of Pine Bluff (Jefferson County)

Matt McClure of Bentonville (Benton County)

Capi Peck of Little Rock (Pulaski County)

Anthony Valinoti of Hot Springs (Garland County)

Food-Themed Events

Arkansas Cornbread Festival (Pulaski County)

Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival (Bradley County)

Magnolia Blossom Festival & World Championship Steak Cook-Off (Columbia County)

Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church Annual Spaghetti Dinner (Chicot County)

Tontitown Grape Festival (Washington County)

World Championship Duck Gumbo Cookoff (Arkansas County)

Gone But Not Forgotten

Browning’s Mexican Grill (Pulaski County)

Dairy Hollow House (Carroll County)

Habib’s Café and Delicatessen (Phillips County)

Roy Fisher’s Steak House (Pulaski County)

Uncle John’s (Crittenden County)

The People’s Choice Award has been chosen solely based on the number of nominations for a particular restaurant, so there are no finalists and the winner will be announced during the induction ceremony.

“There were many unknowns for each Arkansan in 2020. Celebrating food people and places is more important than ever,” said Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. “We are so pleased to honor these special entities as a special part of Arkansas’s heritage and culture.”

The public is invited to attend the reception and induction ceremony virtually on February 22 in the evening. Learn more by visiting the Arkansas Heritage Facebook page. Questions can be directed to Andrew Vogler at andrew.vogler@arkansas.gov or by calling 501-324-9346. For more information about the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame, visit ArkFoodHOF.com.

The finalists were chosen by a special committee of Arkansans including historians, chefs, foodies and food authors, including Paul S. Austin, Jimmy Bryant, Chip Culpepper, Cindy Grisham, Stacy Hurst, Montine McNulty, Rex Nelson, Tim Nutt, Kat Robinson, Christina Shutt, Donna Uptigrove, David Ware and Stanley Young.