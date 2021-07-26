Arkansas governor, top lawmakers to meet on mask mandate ban

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he plans to talk with legislative leaders about the growing calls to allow schools to require face masks as the state’s COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations continued to grow.

The Republican governor on Monday said he planned to discuss the issue with GOP leaders of the state House and Senate.

This follows calls from Democratic lawmakers and others to lift a new law banning mask mandates by state and local governments.

This also follows after the Little Rock School Board voted unanimously Monday evening to pass a resolution that would have the district petition Arkansas legislators to go back into session in order to overturn a ban on mask mandates in the state, which would allow school leaders to make their own decisions on whether to require masks on school property or not.

Arkansas’ COVID-19 deaths grew by 23 and its hospitalizations rose by 61.