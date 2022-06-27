The day of the week affects how much you pay at the pump. (Photo: Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Both gas and diesel fuel have slightly dropped in Arkansas as the new week begins.

AAA latest numbers show that the average gas price in the Natural State is $4.44 per gallon, down one cent from Sunday. Diesel fuel also dropped one cent Monday to $5.38 per gallon.

Montgomery County has the highest gas price in the state, with an average of $4.86 per gallon. Greene County drivers are paying the least in the state, with an average of $4.20 per gallon.

In central Arkansas, Pine Bluff drivers are paying the state average of $4.44 per gallon. Drivers in Hot Springs and the Little Rock-North Little Rock area are paying a few cents lower, with an average of $ $4.37 per gallon.

The national gas average dropped one cent to $4.89 per gallon.

