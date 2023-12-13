LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Game and Fish Commission researchers said they have recently found bird flu infections in Natural State wildlife flocks.

AGFC biologists said they had found highly pathogenic avian influenza in samples of geese collected in Arkansas, Craighead and Lonoke counties. Biologists found additional suspected cases in Prarie, Pulaski, Clay and Poinsett counties.

Officials said that testing was done after dead snow geese and dead Ross’s geese were spotted in the wild.

The AGFC noted the outbreak is less prevalent than last year, but stated hunters and anyone with domesticated birds or poultry should take precautions.

It recommends hunters take the following safety measures:

Harvest only waterfowl that act and look healthy. Do not handle or eat sick animals.

Wear disposable gloves when handling and cleaning game and field dress outdoors or in a well-ventilated area. Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water afterward.

Dispose of unwanted parts to prevent scavenging by domestic animals and wildlife.

Thoroughly cook all game to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit before eating it.

Do not feed pets or domestic animals uncooked portions of waterfowl.

Officials said the avian virus spilling over to domesticated poultry is a serious concern. While producers should consider biosecurity measures, non-producers with small flocks of domestic ducks or chickens should also take measures, they said.

AGFC officials said domestic birds should be completely isolated from wild birds or their parts. They added that after handling waterfowl, hunters should change or clean clothing, shoes and other equipment before contacting poultry, either commercial production facilities and backyard flocks.

AGFC is asking anyone who sees cases of avian flu or unusual bird activity to submit information through its online reporting tool at AGFC.com.