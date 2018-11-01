Arkansas Game and Fish Decides Not to Flood The South Green Tree Reservoir Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Duck season in Arkansas begins in just three weeks, but one popular hunting destination will be significantly limited this season.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has decided not to flood the South Green Tree Reservoir on the Hurricane Lake Wildlife Management Area. It covers Woodruff, White and Prairie Counties.

A special public meeting is being held tonight at 7 at Searcy High School to address the issue.

"We want to tell folks what's going on, explain the situation, in complete transparency, why we're doing what we're doing," says Trey Reid with Arkansas Game and Fish.

Game and Fish Scientists say years of high water in that area has destroyed most of the trees, and this decision must be made to restore the area long-term.